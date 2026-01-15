Harbaugh finalizing a deal with the New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — According to reports from ESPN, former long-time Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is working to finalize a deal with the New York Giants.

Sources got word to ESPN reporter, Adam Schefter, that after the team met with Harbaugh from 9am until around 9pm Wednesday night, the two are expected to come to an agreement for Harbaugh to be their next head coach.

Terrance Williams/AP Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh looks on from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Harbaugh, 63, comes with an overall winning track record of 180-113, winning a Super Bowl with the Ravens in 2013. After 18 years, his run with the Ravens came to an end after a string of underachieving years and a week 18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers that knocked the team out of the playoffs for the first time in five years.

If the deal goes through soon, Harbaugh will likely be the first head coach to be hired during this year's NFL hiring cycle.