Chicago Sky trade F Angel Reese to Atlanta Dream for two first round picks

Baltimore native and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese is on the move.

Reese is now heading to the Atlanta Dream via trade for a 2027 first-round pick and a 2028 first-round pick, according to multiple reports.

The Chicago Sky drafted Reese seventh overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft out of LSU.

Reese, 23, averaged 14 points per game while grabbing 12 rebounds and averaging almost 2 steals per game.

She finished her rookie season as a finalist for the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award, setting a single-season rebound record.

"This trade is designed to achieve roster balance and represents a great opportunity for all parties," said Chicago Sky General Manager Jeff Pagliocca. "Angel has achieved many record-breaking milestones in her first two years in the WNBA and has been a competitive force for the Sky. We are thankful for her many important contributions to this league and this game, and we know she will continue to have a big impact on the court and beyond."

Reese now heads to an Atlanta Dream team that just notched 30 wins and finished first in the Eastern Conference.

Following the trade, the Dream's championship odds moved from 18-1 to 10-1 to win the WNBA Finals this upcoming season.