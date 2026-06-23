Buffalo Bills cornerback, Randallstown native Christian Benford returns home to host football camp

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Christian Benford is entering his fifth NFL season, but the Buffalo Bills cornerback made time during the offseason to return to Randallstown and host his second annual football camp at Randallstown High School.

Participants between ages 8 and 14 took part in the camp, something Benford said he always dreamed of doing when he was a student at the school.

"Throughout my years in high school, I definitely thought about giving back some way somehow. That was my biggest thing always giving back to the people that poured into me. I will never leave them. Never leave them hanging no matter what. No matter how much money in my bank account, no matter how many people know my name, I will never leave anybody who poured into me," Benford said.

Demetris Jones coached Benford during his time at Randallstown and is now the Rams' assistant head football coach. Jones has seen firsthand how Benford's visits home benefit the school, including when Benford donated new jerseys to the football team last year.

"When he reached back out last year about it I was like yeah it's a great opportunity for you to give back to your high school," Jones said.

Jones said Benford's connection to the program goes beyond the camp itself.

"His presence alone, like he pops up throughout our season just to give some words of encouragement and stuff like that. So just stuff like that it really helps, it really builds. Some kids actually want to come here because of him so it's really big for us," Jones said.

Benford said his time at Randallstown taught him lessons he still carries with him today.

"Your work ethic, your resources, connections. Those the main three things I learned a lot from here. That really taught me something while I was here at Randallstown. Those people can help you get to where you want to be, you can help them get to where they need to be," Benford said.

Benford said he hopes the camp expands in the coming years, potentially growing into a full-day or even a three-day event.

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