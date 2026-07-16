COLUMBIA, Md. — Muhammad Robinson is one of only a few professional boxers in the Baltimore area, and he is preparing for what he calls the most important fight of his career.

Robinson, who trains at Elite Boxing and Fitness in Columbia, carries a 10-1 record and has continued to build his career through the early professional ranks. His ultimate goal is to become a world champion, but right now, he is focused on one fight at a time.

"I feel like I'm still one of the prospects trying to make a name for myself, climbing up in the ranks right now and I just feel like I'm just getting closer and closer every fight and I'm just taking one fight at a time, one step at a time," Robinson said.

Baltimore boxer Muhammad Robinson prepares for biggest fight of his career Baltimore boxer Muhammad Robinson prepares for biggest fight of his career

His father and trainer, Shawn Robinson, says a win in this fight could be a major boost to Muhammad's future in the ring.

"What this can do for him is raise his stock first off, raise his confidence secondly and put him in an opportunity to be able to get a championship title. It can be at a regional belt, his ranking will go up even more and then put him in an opportunity of being able to be with some of the biggest boxing promoters," Shawn Robinson said.

Muhammad says the pressure of facing tougher opponents is real, but it also drives him.

"I feel like this fight right here is the most important fight in my career so far because I feel like he's going to be the toughest opponent I've fought," Muhammad Robinson said.

"I do kind of feel the pressure of it but also I think about the fact, me getting my hand raised and how proud they're going to be and seeing how all the hard work and dedication paid off," Muhammad Robinson said.

Muhammad is also motivated by what a win could mean for his hometown.

"I'm glad I'm helping put Baltimore out there," Muhammad said.

Muhammad will fight Estivan Falcao on Saturday, Aug. 29, in Philadelphia.

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