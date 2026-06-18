"We just want justice for her, and for our family"

CATONSVILLE — In a phone interview with WMAR-2 News, Diamond Trueheart's mother, Nicole Jackson, described her daughter as her best friend.

"She graduated from college, she started her own business, she was a great mom," Jackson said. "I had her at an early age. I had her at 15, so, we grew up together."

Nicole Jackson

Trueheart, 26, was a University of Maryland graduate, a small business owner, and the mother of a young child.

Jackson and Trueheart both worked at the Salontra Suites on Baltimore National Pike. Jackson describes January 13, 2022, as the worst day of her life.

"No one even should have known she was going to be there, because it wasn't a day where she was working," Jackson recalled.

Baltimore County Police Det. Jason Metz was on the scene that day and has worked the case since. Around midday, Trueheart and Jackson were leaving work and walking to their car when 2 people stepped out of a dark-colored sedan, and the shooting took place.

"One subject chases Diamond's mother, and then, kind of looks at her, disregards her, runs back to the car. The second subject, he continues to chase Diamond through the parking lot, just discharging rounds, until Diamond ultimately falls, and then the subject just stands over top of her," Metz said.

Nicole Jackson

Trueheart was shot to death, and the suspects fled the scene. Metz has chased down multiple leads; he told WMAR-2 News the car was found about a week later and had been set on fire. DNA led investigators to someone who may have had knowledge of the killing, but did not advance the case further.

Metz says from every account, there is no reason why anyone would have targeted Trueheart.

"Any murder is tragic, but especially this case - Diamond had nothing to do with anything and to be targeted in a parking lot and just ruthlessly killed like that - there has to be somebody out there that knows something about it," Metz said.

Jackson is asking for justice for her daughter and their family.

"I don't wish it on anyone at all. This was a horrible nightmare that I have to live with for the rest of my life. And we just want justice for her, and for our family," Jackson said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore County Police at 410-887-3943.

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