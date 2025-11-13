Police seek killer in Dundalk mother's 1989 murder

DUNDALK, Md. — A mother of three was found stabbed to death in her Dundalk home 36 years ago, and Baltimore County police are still searching for her killer.

Teresa "Terry" Schmansky was discovered dead on Sept. 23, 1989, at her Holabird Avenue home. The 36-year-old mother was a waitress at Squire's Restaurant not far away.

The case has haunted the family for nearly four decades. Bauer still struggles with the loss of her sister.

"Even if I'm with a friend, and I have a conversation about my sister, the tears just begin. The thoughts all come back, it's never gone," Sandy Bauer, Terry's sister, told WMAR-2 News in a September 2023 interview.

Terry's brother found her dead when he arrived to take her eldest daughter home after spending the night. None of Terry's three children were present during the murder.

"My brother ran out into the middle of Holabird Avenue," Bauer recalled, "I want to think he flagged down an ambulance if I remember right. And then the police came."

"My sister was a very good person, she lived for her children," Bauer added. "She left a very abusive relationship to give her kids a better life."

Investigators had people of interest, but lacked sufficient evidence to charge anyone. The case eventually went cold.

According to Baltimore County Police, investigators believe Terry may have known whoever was responsible for her death.

"I would like justice, not just for myself and closure, not just for myself, but for my nieces. They deserve it," Bauer said.

Anyone with information about Terry Schmansky's murder is asked to call Baltimore County police at 410-887-3943.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.