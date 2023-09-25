Justice delayed 34 years in Dundalk

DUNDALK, Md. — Dated news footage shows police outside the home of 27-year-old Terry Schmansky on September 23rd, 1989.

A mother of three young daughters who have grown up seeking justice for her death.

Terry’s children had all been spending the night with their aunt, while their mother worked, when the eldest returned to the house with her uncle the next morning.

“Tonya jumped out of the car and ran in, and my brother said, ‘Something’s wrong’, because my sister had always been seen at the door waiting for them,” said Sandy Bauer, Terry’s sister, “So then my brother ran in and Tonya only had a few seconds on my brother so she found her mother and then my brother pushed her out the door.”

A butcher knife that Terry had kept in her bedroom was found in a dumpster a block away, and police have looked into people of interest over the years, but they’ve never had enough evidence to charge someone.

“Our detectives actually got a DNA hit, and they were able to discover that the DNA is actually belonging to a male subject,” said Baltimore County Police Det. Trae Corbin.

Further testing and tips from the public may provide the break they need to solve the case, and bring Terri’s family some justice.

“I was told once that if they could ever press charges on someone that those charges could be pre-meditated,” said Bauer. “Because she was stabbed so many times that the first stab wound could have been an accident, a fluke, but each and every one after that was a thought process so they’ll never see the light of day again.”