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Nearly 30 years ago: Dundalk mother found strangled in apartment

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WMAR
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DUNDALK, Md. — Nearly 30 years after a Dundalk mother was strangled in her apartment, her killer has never been caught, and Baltimore County Police are asking the public for help.

On the morning of May 27, 1997, a neighbor went to Barbara Stenzel's apartment at 2605 Yorkway in Dundalk to ask for a cigarette. The door was unlocked.

"Her door was unlocked, and she found her body laying on the couch, she thought she was sleeping," a neighbor said at the time.

The neighbor called 911 immediately. Police determined Stenzel, 37, had been strangled. Neighbors described her as a loving mother to two young daughters.

Ron Smith, a longtime friend of Stenzel's, spoke about her death two days after learning she had been murdered.

"She wanted a better life for herself and for her children. And one animal snuffed it out. And I hope to God they get him and they put him so far in he'll never see daylight," Smith said.

Baltimore County Police recently posted about the killing and released a composite sketch from 1997. Witnesses reported seeing a man matching the sketch near the scene. Police say it is possible the man was clean-shaven at the time and that he was operating both a white van and an older rust or maroon colored van.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore County Police at 410-887-3943.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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