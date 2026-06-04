May 1992: Veteran, working as a security guard in Towson, shot to death

TOWSON, Md. — John Bowling, a 42-year-old veteran working as a security guard, was shot and killed in May 1992 at the Ramada Inn on Loch Raven Boulevard in Towson; Baltimore County Police are still searching for answers more than three decades later.

An eyewitness told police Bowling was shot when he went to the front door to let someone in. When he opened the door, the suspect shot him before he had a chance to reach for his own gun. The shooting may have been an attempted robbery.

Bowling's uncle, who was the only father Bowling ever knew, was nearly at a loss for words when WMAR interviewed him in 1992, not long after learning of the murder.

"He'd always give me cards on Christmas, and they always had dad on them. Every big holiday, he'd give me it," Bowling's uncle said.

Bowling was working the security job to provide for his uncle. His job during the day was as a maintenance worker at the Severna Park Mall.

"He would always tell us how his job was at the hotel, and say what went on during the night, and how he would handle the people that came in and out," a mall employee said.

Bowling's uncle recalled a conversation that took on new meaning after the shooting.

"I was due for a check, for a good sum amount of money soon. And he said to me, he said, will you lend me $500? I said for what? And he said I want to get me one of those bulletproof vests," Bowling's uncle said.

Metro Crime Stoppers is asking the public for information in the cold case. Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore County Police at 410-887-3943.

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