Man killed in Pasadena's Freetown 11 years ago this January

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Nearly 11 years ago in Pasadena, a concerned homeowner's call to police led to the discovery of a young man's body and launched an investigation that remains open today.

Breon Cager, 24, was found dead in a home on the 7800 block of Coutros Court in the Freetown neighborhood of Pasadena on January 13, 2015.

Police believe he was killed just hours before his body was discovered, about two weeks after New Year's Day.

"My brother came into 2015 to change his life," Cager's sister said at the time.

The loss devastated Cager's family, who struggled to understand the violence that took his life.

"Nobody deserves to be shot and killed. I don't care what happens, there's a better way to settle things," his sister added.

Police had limited evidence to work with. Two years after the killing, investigators returned to re-canvass the neighborhood.

"Mr. Cager was targeted by his assailant, was not a random crime, it was not a robbery or a crime of opportunity," police said during the renewed investigation.

"People's hearts are still heavy. Nobody's saying anything, nobody's probably not going to say anything. But God knows who did it," Rashelle Nicholson, a neighbor, told WMAR-2 News in 2017.

Anne Arundel County Police continue to investigate Cager's murder. Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest can call 410-222-4731. Callers can remain anonymous.

