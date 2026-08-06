BALTIMORE — The family of a young Baltimore man shot and killed on Belair Road is demanding justice five years after his murder.

In spray paint, on the sidewalk of the 5200 block of Belair Road, is a tribute to Cyril Lynch. Lynch was 24 years old when he was killed.

Five years since man gunned down on Belair Road, family demands justice Five years since man gunned down on Belair Road, family demands justice

Lynch enjoyed working on cars and dirt bikes, his family said. He had children who are now 6 and 5. His life took him as far as Iowa and the Carolinas before he eventually returned home to Baltimore.

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His mother, Kimberly Hill, remembered him fondly.

"My baby - he loved animals. He loved people. And he didn't like a lot of trouble. If it was trouble, Cyril wasn't around that," Hill said.

Just before midnight on June 15, 2021, Baltimore police say suspects approached a group of men on Belair Road and began shooting. Two victims were shot, though police say it is unclear whether Lynch and the other victim were specifically targeted. Lynch died at the scene.

Police released photos of suspects from a nearby security camera, but the case remains open five years later.

BPD Baltimore Police are looking to ID these individuals in connection to a deadly double shooting that took place on June 15, 2021 in the 5200 block of Belair Road.



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Lynch's twin sister, Sherrell Lynch, said his memory lives on within the family.

"5 years later, everybody still speak about him as if he's still here, because he was like the glue to the family," Sherrell Lynch said.

Lynch was killed not far from the family's home and their elementary school. 2021 was a violent year in Baltimore City, with over 300 homicides. His family is determined not to let his memory be reduced to a statistic.

"He died June 15th. We didn't have a funeral until July 6th. That's how packed any funeral homes, the mortuary, whatever it was, packed," Sherrell Lynch told WMAR-2 News.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

"Anybody that knows anything, please, Cyril deserves for somebody to speak up for him," Hill concluded.

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