Baltimore Police close one homicide case, while looking to identify suspects in another

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are hoping to identify two people in connection with a double shooting that left a man dead in June of 2021.

Photos of the individuals were released Friday morning.

Detectives say they are suspects in the murder of 24-year-old Cyril Lynch, who was gunned down in the 5200 block of Belair Road.

Another victim who was shot during the incident survived.

If the two individuals in these pictures look familiar, please call investigators at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Meanwhile police also announced Friday that they closed another homicide case from January 2019.

Melvin Wright, 26, has been charged in the shooting death of 20-year-old Tavon Travis Wilson on Marmon Avenue.