Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore Police close one homicide case, while looking to identify suspects in another

BPDlookingtoIDhomicidesuspects.jpg
BPD
Baltimore Police are looking to ID these individuals in connection to a deadly double shooting that took place on June 15, 2021 in the 5200 block of Belair Road.<br/>
BPDlookingtoIDhomicidesuspects.jpg
Posted at 9:14 AM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 09:14:31-05

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are hoping to identify two people in connection with a double shooting that left a man dead in June of 2021.

Photos of the individuals were released Friday morning.

Detectives say they are suspects in the murder of 24-year-old Cyril Lynch, who was gunned down in the 5200 block of Belair Road.

Another victim who was shot during the incident survived.

If the two individuals in these pictures look familiar, please call investigators at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Meanwhile police also announced Friday that they closed another homicide case from January 2019.

Melvin Wright, 26, has been charged in the shooting death of 20-year-old Tavon Travis Wilson on Marmon Avenue.

Melvin Wright.jpg
Melvin Wright is accused of murdering Tavon Travis Wilson on January 9, 2019 in the 3600 block of Marmon Avenue.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices