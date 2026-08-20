Five years after her homicide, Baltimore man works to keep sister’s memory alive

BALTIMORE — Five years after his sister was found dead in a vacant Southwest Baltimore home, her brother is channeling his grief into community action, and pushing for answers in her unsolved homicide.

Kaylia Player, 19, was found dead on May 1, 2021, in a home on Massachusetts Avenue in the Irvington neighborhood. Police determined she died of upper body trauma, and her death was ruled a homicide. The investigation remains active, according to police.

Kendric Player told WMAR-2 News his older sister was a joyful person - happy no matter what. Kaylia attended Francis M. Wood High School, while he attended Forest Park High School. Kendric had always envisioned her working as a nurse or with children; dreams that were never realized.

"Kayla is a big phone person," Kendric recalled. "She was always on the phone, so it was like her to not answer was already one sign."

Kendric Player

"I really did have a bad feeling," he added. "I kept saying, 'something's not right. Something's not right.' And then, once we got that confirmation, I was so hurt."

Kaylia was killed in 2021, a year in which Baltimore recorded more than 300 homicides. To this day, Kendric does not fully understand why his sister was killed.

Kendric is turning his grief into action; this weekend, he is organizing a community cleanup this Saturday on Wilkens Avenue and a walk from MLK Boulevard to City Hall at 6 p.m. Saturday, both in Kaylia's name.

WMAR A tattoo on Kendric Player's right forearm remembers Kaylia Player.

"My goal is, try to create a program that'll have GED, housing, trades, and jobs," Kendric added.

Anyone with information about Kaylia's death is asked to contact Baltimore Police or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

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