Case still open: Mother, son killed in Baltimore apartment in 1982

BALTIMORE — A mother and her young son were strangled in their northeast Baltimore apartment in June 1982, and the case remains unsolved more than 44 years later.

Kathy Jefferson, 24, and her 7-year-old son Anthony were found dead inside their apartment on Todd Avenue, just off Sinclair Lane, on a Wednesday evening in June 1982.

At the time, a police spokesman said the discovery came after Jefferson's grandfather grew concerned when he had not heard from her or the child in several days.

"We found out from the grandfather that he had not heard from his granddaughter or the child in several days, and became concerned," the spokesman said.

"He went through the apartment with a key, which he had, he gained access into the apartment, found her out the living room floor, partially clad apparently strangled with a telephone cord."

Anthony, 7, was found in his bed.

Detectives interviewed multiple people at the time; Baltimore police confirmed to WMAR-2 News this month that the case remains open.

Anyone who was in the area on June 23 or 24, 1982, and has information that could help investigators is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

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