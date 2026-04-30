Baltimore grandfather's killing goes 11 years unsolved

BALTIMORE — Eleven years after 51-year-old Mark Nicholson was shot and killed outside his Northwest Baltimore home, police are still searching for answers in the unsolved murder.

Nicholson, a father of two and grandfather of two, lived alone in the 3400 block of Liberty Heights Avenue in the Ashburton neighborhood.

In the early hours of Friday, April 17, 2015, Nicholson reportedly went out to his car to get medicine when someone shot him multiple times.

"This man worked every day and was a law-abiding citizen. And was minding his own business," Baltimore Police Department Det. Brian Lewis told WMAR-2 News in 2017.

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"We don’t think this was a random attack, we think this had to do with him individually, we think he was targeted," Lewis said at the time.

Nicholson was a plumber who owned his own business; he also enjoyed exercise and fishing.

A police spokesman told WMAR-2 News this month that the murder remains an open case with no new leads. Both the primary and secondary detectives who originally worked the case have retired.

With no witnesses, police are counting on the public for information. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

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