40 years ago: Pregnant Rossville woman stabbed to death in her home

ROSEDALE, Md. — Even after all this time, Potter's family still cannot believe it turned out this way.

"It's hard to believe that 40 years could pass and that no resolution has come about in this case," Lynda Lubinski said during a phone call with WMAR-2 News.

At age 24, Potter had a husband, a home on Talister Court in Rossville, a job at Martin Marietta in Middle River and a baby on the way.

WMAR

"There isn't a day that goes by that I don't think about her, that I don't wonder what it would have been like to raise our children together, because we always talked about that," Lubinski said.

What happened the night of April 15, 1986, is still not fully settled. Cold case investigators with the Baltimore County Police Department are still working to settle it. As the story goes, Potter was home and relaxing with some television.

"Reportedly, she asked her husband to open the back slider door, so that way she could get a little air, because she was feeling warm. From there, her husband left to go to a night class he was attending at a nearby college," Cpl. Dona Carter said.

When her husband returned home, he reportedly found his wife stabbed to death. Some jewelry was missing from their home.

Baltimore County Police Department

"The backslider door was still open when the police and the husband arrived. There were no other signs of forced entry to the house, so the upstairs doors and things like that were not found to be tampered with or broken into or anything of that nature," Carter said.

No one was ever put behind bars for Potter's killing. Lubinski still finds it hard to believe her sister would have left the sliding door open.

"My sister was extremely introverted, had a very small handful of friends, but she was also paranoid about danger, and she was that way for her whole life," Lubinski said.

On April 15, whoever killed Janice will have evaded justice for 40 years. All this time later, police say if you saw something on Talister Court, no matter how small, come forward.

"I don't believe in the perfect crime. Yes, I realize it's been 4 decades, but I honestly don't believe that anybody could get away with this forever. Somebody has to have been told somewhere along the last 40 years. And this family needs justice. Janice needs justice. Her unborn baby needs justice," Lubinski said.

If you can help Baltimore County Police solve the case, let them know at 410-887-3943.

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