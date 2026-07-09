12 years unsolved: Arbutus man, 25, found shot to death inside home

ARBUTUS, Md. — Baltimore County Police are asking the public for help solving the 2014 murder of Brandon Joyce, an Arbutus man who was found shot to death inside his home more than 12 years ago.

Joyce, who was 25 years old at the time, was found dead on the bedroom floor of his home in the 100 block of Colony Hill Court on May 28, 2014.

According to police, someone had gone to the Wilkens Police Precinct that day saying they could not get in touch with Joyce and asked officers to check on him.

His father, Eddie Joyce, said his son was a person who cared about others.

"He always was trying to help people, and that's how I was too. He kind of followed in my footsteps," he recalled to WMAR-2 News.

Brandon Joyce graduated from Long Reach High School in Columbia and enjoyed ice hockey, playing video games and working on cars. He also went by his first initial, B.

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Despite more than a decade passing, investigators have not been able to identify a suspect.

"There's no obvious conclusions that we can come to," explained Cpl. Dona Carter, an investigator with the Baltimore County Police cold case squad, "There were several witnesses who see individuals coming to and going from that apartment at various times, prior to him being found deceased, but there's nothing concrete enough that we can come to a suspect."

Carter said a lack of cooperation from the public has been a key obstacle in the investigation.

"Not to say that there is somebody that absolutely knows, but in most cases, somebody knows what happened out there, and nobody coming forward to speak to us about what happened, or what they may know," Carter told WMAR-2 News.

Police said Joyce's family has been in contact with investigators as recently as this week. His father said the family is still searching for answers.

“My son, he was a good boy," Eddie Joyce said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore County Police at 410-887-3943.

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