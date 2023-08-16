Maryland State Police capture escaped Howard County inmate

UPDATE: The escaped inmate has been taken into custody according to Maryland State Police.

#UPDATE The escaped inmate has been taken into custody. Thank you to the public for your assistance. https://t.co/ThgFZY0ZfO — MD State Police (@MDSP) August 16, 2023

ORIGINAL STORY:

An inmate who was jailed for burglary has escaped from a transport van in Howard County.

Around 8:30am police were notified that a Dept of Corrections inmate, incarcerated for burglary, escaped a transport van in the area of Dorsey Run Rd/32. Police are searching on foot and with drones, with the help of neighboring jurisdictions, including Anne @AACOPD & @MDSP. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/cxCl3sIxU1 — Howard County Police Department (@HCPDNews) August 16, 2023

Police are looking for Randy Morris, 38, who escaped in the area of Dorsey Run Road and Route 32.

He is described as a white man, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 130-140 pounds, bald, and with a beard. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts, and not wearing handcuffs or shackles.

Anyone who sees him should call 911.

Police were getting help from Anne Arundel County Police and Maryland State Police with the search, on foot and with drones.

