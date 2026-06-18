Maryland SHA weighing 3 options to fix Liberty Reservoir bridges between Baltimore, Carroll counties

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — Two bridges over the Liberty Reservoir that serve as a gateway between Baltimore and Carroll counties are in need of major repairs, and the Maryland State Highway Administration is still deciding the best way to get the job done.

3 options on table for Liberty Reservoir bridge repairs 3 options on table for Liberty Reservoir bridge repairs

The bridge deck on both structures was last replaced in 1982. SHA has barriers up at the site while officials weigh three options for how to manage traffic during construction.



Option A: Reduce bridge traffic to one lane, using a traffic light to alternate which direction of traffic can pass. SHA expects this option to cause delays of 10 to 18 minutes and estimates construction would take 15 to 24 months.

Reduce bridge traffic to one lane, using a traffic light to alternate which direction of traffic can pass. SHA expects this option to cause delays of 10 to 18 minutes and estimates construction would take 15 to 24 months. Option B: Also a single-lane approach, but only one direction of traffic would be permitted at a time based on the time of day. In the morning, drivers would travel east toward Baltimore County, with the flow reversing in the afternoon. Drivers going the opposite direction would need to take a detour. This option also carries a 15 to 24-month construction estimate.

Also a single-lane approach, but only one direction of traffic would be permitted at a time based on the time of day. In the morning, drivers would travel east toward Baltimore County, with the flow reversing in the afternoon. Drivers going the opposite direction would need to take a detour. This option also carries a 15 to 24-month construction estimate. Option C: Close the bridges to traffic entirely, requiring all drivers to use a detour. Under this plan, SHA estimates construction could be completed in 6 to 9 months.

Andrew Radcliffe, the District 7 engineer for SHA, said the process has been years in the making.

Taylor Epps Andrew Radcliffe with SHA after the presentation

The agency held a public meeting Wednesday night to gather input from residents and commuters most affected by the project.

Bill Klingelhofer, who lives on Liberty Road, said the condition of the bridges is noticeable.

"When I'm in bed, I can hear every car that goes over the bridges, it's thump thump thump thump," Klingelhofer said. "C works, C will work."

Maryland SHA One of the bridges over the Liberty Reservoir

Cheryl Wilhelm, who commutes to Baltimore County, said she favors Option B.

"Because I commute, so it would be really helpful to be able to not have the commute interrupted, because I already commute pretty far," Wilhelm said.

Many attendees at Wednesday's meeting expressed support for Option C, citing the shorter construction timeline. But some raised concerns about what a full closure would mean for neighborhood streets.

"People here won't take detours; they'll take the backroads. That's 24/7 on those local roads," one attendee said.

Those who supported Option C worry that single-lane traffic on the already busy bridge will create even longer back-ups.

"On a normal day there's back ups, there's complete closures if there's an accident," said Klingelhofer.

The bridges carry more than 17,000 cars on an average day. SHA will collect public feedback throughout the summer before selecting an option, with construction planned to begin in late 2028.

"It's not gonna work perfectly for everybody. I'm gonna go with whatever they pick and make the best of it," Wilhelm said.

If you'd like to submit feedback to SHA, click here.

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