Maryland lawmakers pass utility relief, ICE restrictions on final day

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland lawmakers have adjourned Sine Die, closing out a busy legislative session by passing major bills on energy policy, foster care protections and immigration enforcement.

Legislation limiting how local law enforcement works with Immigration and Customs Enforcement passed despite unsuccessful attempts by Republicans to stop it.

"Now we're taking that opportunity, that dialogue, that enhanced law enforcement operations to the next level. We're taking that back. We're saying we know better than them. We're saying that our communities are safer. By not being able to cooperate with our federal partners to learn what they know about these subjects from their home country when they came into our country," Sen. William Folden said.

The Utility Relief Act cleared both chambers just before dinner time.

It provides about $150 a year in savings on utility bills with protections to hopefully stop high increases later.

"Over the past few years nothing has hit Marylanders harder in the pocketbook than the sky rocketing cost of home energy," Speaker Joseline Pena-Melnyk said.

Republicans argued the bill does not go far enough. The minority party wanted to cut green energy and efficiency initiatives to provide more savings.

"Everyone who's taking an honest look at this, regardless of your political orientation, knows that we don't produce enough energy in our region and certainly in our state to keep up with our energy demand needs," Del. Jason Buckel said.

Another piece of legislation focuses on improving protections for people in Maryland's foster care system. The bill was inspired by the death of a 16-year-old named Kanaiyah while in the state's care.

"On behalf of myself and obviously other members and other members. Here who are in foster care, we're very grateful for all the hard work that the body's put into this and, and thank you for helping us, uh, honor Kanaya," Del. Mike Griffith said.

Lawmakers have sent hundreds of bills to the governor to be signed into law. Gov. Wes Moore is set to sign legislation tomorrow afternoon, marking his third bill signing this year.

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