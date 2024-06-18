Closure after two decades, 23-year-old cold case officially solved in Montgomery Co.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — After two decades, Montgomery County Police have made an arrest in connection to the murder of Leslie Preer.

Eugene Teodor Gligor, now 44, was arrested by the U.S. Marshal's Task Force in Washington D.C. Tuesday.

On May 2, 2001, officers found Preer murdered inside of her home in the 4800 block of Drummond Avenue after she did not show up for work.

DNA was recovered from the scene in 2001, and in September 2022, blood evidence from the scene was submitted to a lab for analysis.

On June 9th, detectives collected DNA belonging to Gilgor and compared it to the DNA recovered from the crime scene.

Once a positive match was confirmed, police obtained an arrest warrant for Gilgor.

Gilgor has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police say the warrant will be sent to Washington D.C. to serve as a detainer pending Gilgor's extradition process.