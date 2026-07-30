Man sentenced to 33 years for murder of DC Police Sgt. in 2017 shooting

Dion Thompson has been sentenced to 33 years for the murder of DC Metropolitan Police Sgt. Tony Mason, Jr.

According to authorities, on the early morning of November 4, 2017, Sgt. Mason and his girlfriend were in a parked car outside of Elgin Townhomes.

Someone pulled up beside them and started shooting at their vehicle. Mason would die at the scene. His girlfriend survived.

Thompson was also convicted for the attempted murder of Mason's girlfriend.

“For nearly a decade, Sergeant Mason’s death has weighed heavily on his family, our department, and the community he served. Throughout this long journey, our partners at the Baltimore Police Department, the FBI, the ATF, and the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office never stopped pursuing answers. Their commitment brought us to this moment,” said Interim Chief of Police Jeffery W. Carroll of the Metropolitan Police Department.

