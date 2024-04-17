Cold Case Closed: Baltimore prosecutors say they nabbed Washington D.C. officer's killer

BALTIMORE — It's been more than six-years since an off-duty Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police sergeant was murdered in West Baltimore.

On Wednesday prosecutors announced charges against the alleged killer, 24-year-old Dion Thompson.

It was the early morning of November 4, 2017 when Tony Mason Jr. and his girlfriend were parked outside the Elgin Townhomes apartment complex.

A car pulled up beside the couple, at which time someone opened fire and shot up the vehicle they were sitting in.

Mason died on scene, while his girlfriend survived.

With little to evidence go on, the case went cold until 2023 when a witness came forward, saying they knew the shooter.

While not present on the night of the murder, the witness offered a detailed account of what Thompson said transpired.

According to this witness, Thompson was leaving a friend's house nearby when he saw Mason and his girlfriend parked outside.

Thompson apparently became paranoid and thought Mason was there to rob or retaliate against him for other crimes he'd already committed.

The witness claims Thompson went back and told his two friends, nicknamed 'Man-Man' and 'Chub,' to "get the guns."

Charging Documents say the trio hopped into a car and circled back to where Mason was parked.

That's when 16 shots rang out. Thompson and his friends fled the scene afterwards. There is no evidence suggesting that Thompson knew Mason was an officer.

The witness recalled Thompson saying he went to Philadelphia to trade in the getaway car.

On March 16, 2018 Thompson was arrested by Baltimore County Police during a search and seizure warrant that turned up a gun and large amounts of drugs.

Thompson ended up being released pending trial, but was ultimately convicted and is now serving time in federal prison, with a scheduled release date of January 17, 2026. Prosecutors say Thompson was the leader of a drug organization called "The Slickest Ones," which operated in the neighborhood where Mason was murdered.



"For far too long, the details surrounding Sergeant Mason's tragic death have remained a painful mystery. However, the Baltimore Police Department, the FBI, the ATF, and the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s office never stopped following up on tips and tracking down leads," said Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela A. Smith.

As for Man-Man' and 'Chub,' the witness remembered Thompson identifying the pair by their real name.

Turns out Jerard Walker, aka Man-Man, died in a car crash on April 4, 2018.

The real name of 'Chub' is redacted from charging documents, but the witness said he was acquitted of attempted murder charges stemming from a September 2018 road rage shooting.

'Chub' has not been charged in connection with Mason's murder as of publishing time.