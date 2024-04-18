WNB Factory restaurant coming to Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — An Atlanta-based chain offering "hot, quality" wings, burgers, and fries is opening soon in Owings Mills.

WNB Factory has one other location in the Baltimore region, in Jessup.

The restaurant will be opening at St. Thomas shopping center off of Reisterstown Road.

It will join a handful of new chicken restaurants for Owings Mills, including Dave's Hot Chicken (also at St. Thomas), Crimson Coward, and Raising Cane's.

WNB Factory opened in 1997 in Atlanta, where it was successful "due to not only the quality, and the quickness of the food, but with great Southern hospitality, and open inviting dining spaces paired with their homemade signature wing sauces," according to its website.