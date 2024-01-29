Raising Cane's still moving forward in Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Raising Cane's is still moving forward with a restaurant for Owings Mills, after getting a special exemption from Baltimore County.

The chicken-fingers company asked the county for permission to close the proposed entrances on Reisterstown Road, after talking to state highway officials.

The restaurant will be just north of the intersection with Painters Mills Road, next to the former Boston Market building. There are other entrances to the Raising Cane's site (currently a vacant lot) from the adjacent properties.

A Raising Cane's site representative told county officials at a recent meeting that they will now need a retaining wall along the sides of the site.

County leaders seemed happy about the project moving forward.

Jenifer Nugent, the development review division chief, said: "I know the Towson location will be happy to see this one constructed finally."

The Towson Raising Cane's was the first one to open in the Baltimroe area, and drew long lines initially.