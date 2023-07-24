L.A.-based chicken chain opening in Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A California-based chicken restaurant that recently got some high-profile celebrity investors is opening this week in Owings Mills.

This will be the first Maryland location for Dave's Hot Chicken. It will open Friday, July 28, at the St. Thomas shopping center on Reisterstown Road, just south of Painters Mill.

The restaurant is touting its "insanely cool," graffiti-style interior, and major investor Drake and Samuel L. Jackson.

Dave's Hot Chicken offers "the juiciest and most tender chicken imaginable, each piece is topped with Dave’s signature mix of spices ranging from No Spice to 'The Reaper.'"

It will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.