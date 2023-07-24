Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLocal Eats

Actions

L.A.-based chicken chain opening in Owings Mills

Dave's Hot Chicken interior in Owings Mills
Dave's Hot Chicken <br/>
Dave's Hot Chicken interior in Owings Mills<br/>
Dave's Hot Chicken interior in Owings Mills
Dave's Hot Chicken
Posted at 4:35 PM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 16:35:52-04

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A California-based chicken restaurant that recently got some high-profile celebrity investors is opening this week in Owings Mills.

This will be the first Maryland location for Dave's Hot Chicken. It will open Friday, July 28, at the St. Thomas shopping center on Reisterstown Road, just south of Painters Mill.

The restaurant is touting its "insanely cool," graffiti-style interior, and major investor Drake and Samuel L. Jackson.

Dave's Hot Chicken offers "the juiciest and most tender chicken imaginable, each piece is topped with Dave’s signature mix of spices ranging from No Spice to 'The Reaper.'"

It will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices