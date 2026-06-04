VinePair rates Old Westminster Winery's Rosé number one in its top 30 list for 2026

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Old Westminster Winery is once again gaining national, and international, recognition for its wines.

VinePair, an online publication that highlights wine, beer and spirits, released its list of the top 30 rosés of 2026 and Old Westminster's 2025 rosé took the top spot.

"As this list has demonstrated, great rosés can be made in any region, from the sunny hills of the south of France to Italy, Spain, California, and beyond," said the review. "And further proving this concept, is our No. 1 rosé for 2026, which comes to us from the Old Westminster Winery in Maryland."

The winery, located off Old Westminster Road, was started in 2013 by three siblings, Drew, Lisa and Ashli. It has received numerous accolades for both its wines and the winery itself.

"Our family has always believed that Maryland can produce delicious wines with energy and identity," said Drew Baker, co-founder and farmer. "This recognition feels like a celebration of that work, and of the growing national conversation around Maryland wine. We’re especially grateful to VinePair for the thoughtful attention they’ve given our wines and our region in recent years. At the end of the day, our goal is simple: to farm with care, make delicious wines, and bring people together to experience joy."