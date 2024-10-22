Vessel cocktail lounge opens at Baltimore Peninsula

BALTIMORE — A new cocktail bar and lounge "inspired by the city's nautical heritage" has opened at the Baltimore Peninsula development in south Baltimore.

Vessel restaurant was developed by Method Co., which also opened the cafe/general store Little Wing next to the Roost Apartment Hotel.

Vessel's culinary director also helped create menus at three Method restaurants in Detroit. Vessel's menu was "inspired by ports all over the world" and features tiki cocktails, original creations like the Oaxacan Vice and the Wonder Boy, and a full bar with wine and craft beer.

The space can also host private events.

The atmosphere includes an indoor/outdoor bar, pool table, outdoor cabanas, and "high-lacquered mahogany wood reminiscent of vintage boat interiors, porthole motifs, and subtle collegiate touches."

Randall Cook, CEO and co-founder of Method Co., said in a statement: