Little Wing Coffee & Goods coming to Baltimore Peninsula

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Peninsula development has revealed the new cafe/provisions store that will open this summer, on the ground floor of the ROOST Apartment Hotel.
It's called Little WIng Coffee & Goods, and it promises "a little bit of everything," including "a diverse array of coffee drinks, prepared foods, dry goods, and produce that celebrate Baltimore’s artisanal makers and culinary small businesses."
The 600-square-foot cafe is set to open the week of June 17, at 2460 Terrapin Way. Baltimore Peninsula originally announced last fall that the store was coming.
Little Wing is being built by Philadelphia-based Method Company, which has the restaurants Wm. Mulherin's Sons, Hiroki, and Mulherin's Pizzeria in Philadelphia. The company has also opened restaurants, bars and hotels in Wilmington, Del.; Detroit; Charleston; and one to open soon in Atlanta.
Little Wing will include products from Philadelphia's La Colombe Coffee Roasters, and the Baltimore companies Simpli, MFG Toffee & Bark Co., Hon's Honey, Personal Best Ceramics, and Wight Tea Co.
It will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
Randall Cook, Co-Founder and CEO of Method Co., said in a statement:
Little Wing is a fantastic addition to the Baltimore Peninsula and ROOST Baltimore, and we can’t wait to welcome the community and travelers to experience this beautiful space. Along with the rooftop pool, stunning amenity spaces and top-notch accommodations, the cafe perfectly complements ROOST Baltimore’s thoughtful, curated offerings and seamlessly blends practicality and style, while providing Baltimore Peninsula with a new spot for locals to enjoy a refined cup of coffee or purchase essentials.