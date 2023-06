BALTIMORE — A new hotel is opening up on the Baltimore Peninsula.

Roost Apartment Hotel combines the style of a boutique hotel with the long term living of an apartment.

The new 81 room building is a hotel suited for both short and long stays.

And 40 of the rooms are also apartment units available for rent, with access to all the conveniences of the hotel.

The hotel side of things opened up for reservations today, for guest stays beginning July 1.