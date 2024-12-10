Nacho Mama's closing after 30 years

BALTIMORE — After 30 years, Nacho Mama's has decided to close its doors.

On January 12, 2025, both the Canton and Towson location will be closing.

"While this chapter closes, we are excited to share that our sister restaurants, Mama's on the Half Shell in Canton and Owings Mills, will continue serving the community with the same love and dedication," the restaurant announced on Instagram.

Some of their specialties included the hubcap margarita and the Natty Boh.

Until their closing date, they will remain open.

"Thank you, Baltimore, for giving us the ride of a lifetime. It has been our honor to serve you. As we ride off into the sunset with the smile and a wink to the sky, we say, "Thank You, Thank You Very Much," Jackie, Darby and Finn McCusker said.