Towson restaurant rebrands, teams up with former Cockeysville chef

TOWSON, Md. — The Point restaurant, near Towson Circle, is teaming up with the chef behind short-lived Smoke BBQ from Cockeysville's Cranbrook shopping center.

The new restaurant is called Smoke @ The Point, and its leaders announced the grand opening will be July 13.

It's being called a "modern American BBQ restaurant that is like nothing you've experienced. Chef Josh White's signature brand of Hickory Smoked Goodness!"

The Point also has a Fells Point location. The Towson restaurant is at 523 York Road.

The restaurant has already held a soft opening. It posted on Facebook:

"Welcome to Smoke @ The Point, where two dynamic dining concepts come together to create a unique and flavorful experience. Chef Josh White and Restaurateur Erica Russo have joined forces, blending their individual culinary visions to bring you an extraordinary new brand. At Smoke at the Point, we believe in the power of collaboration and community over competition. Come taste the magic that happens when passion and creativity unite!"