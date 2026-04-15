Tim Hortons remains mum on opening date of first Maryland location

ELDERSBURG, Md. — In April of 2025 we reported on plans for Tim Hortons, a Canadian based coffee-bakery chain, to make its Maryland debut.

While we know where the first location will be, the company's been mum on when they'll officially open.

'Coming soon' signs are already up at the Eldersburg Commons shopping center along Route 26 (Liberty Road), in Carroll County.

That's where Tim Hortons is expected to take over the old Roy Rogers location.

RELATED: Tim Hortons, Canadian coffee-bakery chain, planning 10 new locations in Carroll, Howard Counties

It's unclear where else in Maryland Tim Hortons will open, but at last check Howard County was on their radar.

Restaurant Brands International Inc., who operates the Tim Hortons, previously suggested 10 new Maryland restaurants in the future.