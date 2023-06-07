The Lunch Market bringing new food options to West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — There's a new market on Baltimore's west side, and it's bringing some new food and shopping options to an area that needs it.

The Lunch Market, which started up May 17, takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in a parking lot at the University of Maryland BioPark, on West Baltimore Street at Poppleton.

It's the latest venture for Merritt Dworkin, who started the Fells Point Farmers Market a dozen years ago and just started running the Cross Street Farmers' Market on Sundays.

She said she was approached to start The Lunch Market, and is open to other venues in west or southwest Baltimore. "I would love to see something on the west side and in Pigtown," Dworkin said, noting she has talked with Pigtown Main Street. The main challenge there is finding farmers mid-week.

The Lunch Market is also not a farmers' market per se; it is primarily grab-and-go and lunch food. Vendors now include Neopol Smokery, Double Bunny Cookies, DMV Empanadas, EC Pizza & more, Emmanuellas Haitian Food, Flickerwood Microgreens, Panorama Bakery, Tasty Orchard, Terre en Table plants, and King of Bling.

"Each week we're increasing by a minimum of 50 people, so it's fantastic. We're going on the right trajectory. The word is spreading like crazy... "

The market will soon add Haitian and vegan food, including a vegan bakery, acai bowls, and an ice cream truck.

"It's pretty much an international food market right now," Dworkin said, adding there are a lot of sweets and cupcakes. Taco Loco set up "three massive tents," and had a line, and DMV Empanadas had a line.

"As long as people keep selling out, that makes me happy," she said.

The Fells Point market has "grown exponentially," with about 70 vendors and 4,000 people coming through, and Dworkin has equally high hopes for The Lunch Market.