The Den bar opens on Baltimore's Harford Road

BALTIMORE — A new bar offering "artisan cocktails" and craft beer on Baltimore's Harford Road will have its grand opening Saturday.

The Den is part of a small burst of activity on the block near Markley Avenue, in Lauraville. The new BeeGee's Lounge (replacing The LVH) is opening across the street, and Morgan State University is building off-campus housing next door.

The Den opened last month on the former site of Wilson's Tavern.

It offers a variety of cocktails, mojitos, margaritas, wine, beer and dessert drinks, and aims to bring "a new level of artistry to the local bar scene."

The grand opening will feature a grand opening and food from Harford County-based The Local.

Even Chris McAlister, who helped the Ravens win the Super Bowl in 2000, stopped by the bar early this month.

The Den noted they are partnering with nearby Louthan Distilling to make a special cocktail with their bourbon.

At least two more prominent new small businesses also just opened on either side of Morgan State's The Enolia construction - Max's Spice Beaudega(selling spice blends and gifts) , and The Beverly House wine bar.