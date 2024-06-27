Housing development marries the future with the past

BALTIMORE, Md. — Months of work lie ahead before the first students will move into the first privately-built, off-campus housing for Morgan State University in two decades, but “The Enolia” will carry the name of Enolia Pettigen McMillan who spent much of her life being first.

“She was the first and only woman to serve as the president of Morgan’s Board of Regents,” said MCB Real Estate Co-Founder David Bramble, “She was the first president of the NAACP.”

Dr. Tiffany Mfume, one of McMillan’s granddaughters, joined in the naming ceremony.

“She dealt with outright, overt sexism and racism, you know, for Colored Persons Only, places you can’t go, things you can’t do, things you can’t say,” said Mfume.

The nearly 500-bed development is less than a mile from Morgan State University’s campus and is scheduled to open late next year.

With more than 10 thousand students expected this fall, the university is experiencing growing pains and desperately needs the private development.

“Morgan is one of the fastest, if not the fastest growing institutions right now in our state,” said MSU President Dr. David Wilson, “We cannot accept any more students. We have reached capacity."

It’s a modern-day challenge that can be met, in part, by transforming what was once an eyesore into a 21st century housing complex with all of the amenities, which now pays tribute to the woman who led the fight to transform the historically black college into the successful research university that it has become today.

“What an amazing change to go from having a community that would not welcome you to having a community that would name a project after you,” said Mfume, “so she would love this.”

