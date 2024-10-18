"The BeeGee's Lounge" plans to open in northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A new restaurant is hoping to open on the site of the former Lauraville House along northeast Baltimore's Harford Road.

It's called The BeeGee's Lounge, and its supervisors - one of whom previously ran Lauraville House - have applied for a liquor license that's set to be reviewed Oct. 24.

One of the applicants, Luis Cabrera, worked at Lauraville House for 12 years, until 2020.

After it closed, the building became The LVH - a restaurant that was a spin-off of the popular Taste This soul food restaurant.

Taste This is located on East 25th Street in south Charles Village, and has also operated a take-out on Harford Road about half a mile north of The LVH.

The LVH closed after just a few years.

Now, co-owner Oluwagbenga "Gbenga" Ofi says he wants The BeeGee's Lounge to reflect the diversity of the area, with foods from around the globe - African, Caribbean, Latino, etc.

The restaurant would have different sections, including karaoke and a small bar. It would pay tribute to the building's past, with decorations from decades past.

The liquor-license request would let the applicants have catering, live entertainment and outdoor table service.

It's named BeeGee's because the owners' initials are "B G" - Gbenga (Ofi) and Bolaji (Amoo).

Ofi noted they're both Nigerian and believe it's "very, very important" to make all kinds of people feel welcome.

That includes college students, since a large building - "The Enolia" - to house Morgan State University students is now under construction right across the street.

Ofi said they hope to open the restaurant in December or early January.

He hopes area residents can "come around and feel at home," especially as Lauraville gets more developed. "It's a place for everybody."