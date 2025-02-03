Sheetz, Raising Cane's looking to open in Dundalk area

DUNDALK, Md. — Sheetz convenience store and Raising Cane's restaurant are looking to come to the Dundalk area.

Sheetz is interested in building a gas station/convenience store on North Point Boulevard at Wise Avenue, catty-corner from Royal Farms.

The plan was reviewed by Baltimore County on Jan. 16, in a zoning hearing to request a special exception to allow the gas station component.

Nick Ruffner, Public Affairs Manager for Sheetz, said in a statement:

Sheetz can confirm its interest in locating a store at this site. However, it's too early in the process to provide further details.

Raising Cane's, meanwhile, is on track to open at the Eastpoint Center, anchored by Redner's on Eastern Avenue.

The fast-food restaurant plans to open in 2027. It will be in a new space that is right next to Eastern Avenue.

Both chains have been expanding their presence in the greater Baltimore area.

Raising Cane's expects to open in Owings Mills, Glen Burnie and Bel Air later this year.

Sheetz recently opened its first Baltimore County location, on White Marsh Boulevard.

It's also planning to open in Linthicum and in Bel Air.