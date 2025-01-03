Watch Now
Sheetz to open in Anne Arundel County

LINTHICUM, Md. — Sheetz is getting ready to open its first Anne Arundel County location.

It will be in the BWI area, at 1441 West Nursery Road in Linthicum.

The company has announced a hiring event for the store on Jan. 8, to be held in Linthicum Heights.

This would be the fourth Sheetz location along the general I-95 corridor in Maryland.

The first Baltimore County location just opened in White Marsh/Middle River. Sheetz is also working on a store in Bel Air, which would be its second in Harford County.

