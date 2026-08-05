Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken opens first Maryland restaurant in Gambrills

GAMBRILLS, Md. — We first told you about it back in June 2025, now things are official.

Big Chicken's first Maryland restaurant is open at Waugh Chapel Towne Centre in Gambrills.

The fast-casual style eatery was founded by basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal.

It was first introduced locally at Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena.

To celebrate their expansion into Anne Arundel County, Big Chicken is hosting an August 8 event in which the first 100 customers in line get three free tenders.

There will be other giveaways and surprises all day.

The new location is being operated by Pratik Patel, who runs other businesses across Howard and Anne Arundel Counties.

Besides Maryland, Big Chicken has more than 40 other locations throughout North America.

Headlining the menu is the brand's namesake chicken sandwiches like the 'Shaq Attack' and 'The Ultimate' that come stacked with mac and cheese and onion rings.

