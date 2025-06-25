Big Chicken opening freestanding location in Gambrills, first in Maryland

Big Chicken is coming to Gambrills later this year.

It'll be the first freestanding location in Maryland.

"Gambrills is a special community, and we're eager to introduce a concept that matches the friendly energy of the town," says Pratik Patel, the operator of the new location.

Basketball star Shaquille O'Neal founded the Big Chicken brand in 2018.

"Shaquille built Big Chicken to bring people together through bold favor and fun," said CEO of Big Chicken, Josh Halpern.

The company is also looking to potentially expand into other areas of Maryland.

"We can't wait to serve up BIG Flavor and BIG Smiles to people who haven't had the chance to try the concept previously at the CFG Bank Arena," Patel added.