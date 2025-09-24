Roggenart European Bakery to unveil 'Maryland’s Largest Pumpkin Spice Latte' during Hampstead grand opening

HAMPSTEAD, Md. — We've told you before about Roggenart European Bakery, Bistro and Café.

Well, Roggenart is continuing to expand its Maryland blueprint.

On September 26, the bakery will open its seventh location in the Old Line State.

This latest spot sits on S. Main Street in Hampstead.

Now onto more important business, Roggenart claims they have Maryland’s Largest Pumpkin Spice Latte.

The 2.36 gallon beverage will be unveiled during Friday's ceremonial 'croissant breaking!'

So, what exactly can you expect from Roggenart? They promise to offer an "authentic European café experience."

"Roggenart’s Hampstead location is designed to be a charming European escape, featuring European-styled furniture, free books to peruse, outdoor seating, and ambient music."

Headquartered in Howard County, Roggenart opened its first bakery in 2017.

They already have six locations in Baltimore, Columbia, Ellicott City, Savage Mill, Frederick, and Towson.

Another in Catonsville is opening soon as well.

