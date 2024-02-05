Roggenart Bakery to open on former site of Mt. Vernon's Grand Central

BALTIMORE — Roggenart European Bakery will open at the former site of Baltimore's prominent longtime gay bar, Grand Central.

The site of Grand Central, on Charles Street at Eager, has been rebuilt as a seven-story office building called City House Charles. Roggenart will be on the main floor of the building.

The bakery, bistro and cafe has been rapidly growing as a local chain, after originally opening on Falls Road in Mt. Washington (where it has since closed).

Roggenart announced today that it will open at the new Mount Vernon spot, and is looking to hire 20 employees. It will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and offer items like breakfast sandwiches, omelets, oven-baked melts, cast-iron-pressed sandwiches, and plenty of pastries and baked goods prepared daily.

It's expected to open this spring. An unannounced restaurant is also set to come to City House Charles.

Brody Tennant, owner and managing partner of Roggenart, said in a statement:

Our new Mt. Vernon location is the perfect detour on the way to work for a quick cup of coffee or a bacon, egg and cheese on a croissant. We cannot wait to meet our new neighbors and share our unique flavors and delicious pastries made from scratch daily.

Roggenart recently also announced that it's adding a variety of vegan products. The cafe opened its latest location in downtown Towson nearly a year ago.

It also has three other locations, in Howard County's Ellicott City, Columbia and at Savage Mill.

Grand Central closed in 2020 amidst the COVID pandemic.

