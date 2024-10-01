Roggenart cafe opens in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. — Roggenart European Bakery, Bistro and Cafe has opened its sixth Baltimore-area location, this time in Frederick.

The quickly-growing chain also has restaurants in Arlington, Va., and in Chicago.

The new location is in the Frederick Shopping Center at 1305 W. 7th Street.

Roggenart offers a variety of breakfast and lunch items, including oven-baked melts and cast-iron pressed sandwiches, plus pastries, baked goods and beverages.

Owners Neman Popov and Brody Tennant broke a large ceremonial croissant to celebrate on Oct. 1, according to a press release.

It will be open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.