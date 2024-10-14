Pusser's Grille moving from Annapolis to Baltimore waterfront

BALTIMORE — The site of the former Bo Brooks Restaurant on the Canton waterfront will soon be home to a popular Annapolis transplant.

Pusser's Caribbean Grille is moving from the Annapolis waterfront to the Baltimore one.

It will be known as Pusser's Landing restaurant and will open in time for the 2025 season, reported Lighthouse Point Marina.

The Marina posted on social media:

"It’s true, Baltimore area boaters! The world-renowned, Pusser's Caribbean Grille is joining Lighthouse Point Marina in time for the 2025 season with its new Pusser's Landing restaurant! Known for its island vibe, Caribbean-inspired dishes, and the famous Pusser’s Painkiller cocktail, Pusser’s will take over the Drift Bar floating dock bar and interior space to provide a year-round waterfront dining experience!

Get ready for fresh seafood, tropical drinks, and a vibrant atmosphere perfect for your boating lifestyle. Stay tuned for more updates as we welcome this iconic restaurant to Baltimore’s Canton waterfront!"

The news was first reported by Chesapeake Bay Magazine.

Pusser's site in Annapolis is being replaced by an Atlas Restaurant Group restaurant.

Bo Brooks closed last year, after many decades in the city.

