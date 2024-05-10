Atlas Restaurant Group announces 2 Annapolis restaurants

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Atlas Restaurant Group will soon have two more restaurants under its belt, this time in Annapolis.

The company released renderings today of Marmo - "an Italian chophouse" - and Armada - "tequila bar and cantina" - restaurants, which are expected to open at the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel in summer of 2025.

Atlas said on social media that the hotel, on Compromise Street overlooking Spa Creek and the Annapolis Harbor, will be extensively renovated.

Marmo will seat 350 people, including 150 outdoors, and will offer seafood, pasta, steak and "expertly crafted chops," as well as an "extensive wine list" and cocktails.

The second-floor terrace will also have its own bar.

The second restaurant, called Armada, will offer "authentic Mexican cuisine," and a beverage menu with tequila and agave spirits. It will seat 200 guests, including 100 outdoors.

Atlas also has a Marmo restaurant in Houston, Texas. The company also owns The Choptank restaurant in Annapolis.

Atlas announced last year that it will renovate the Waterfront Hotel.