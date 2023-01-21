Iconic Baltimore crab restaurant, Bo Brooks, closes

BALTIMORE — Obrycki’s, Gunnings, Brownies. Names that stick to the soul of Baltimore, better than gum on the soul of shoe. How about Bo Brooks?

Opened on Belair Road in 1965, then ran to Canton in 1985. It's funny but the original Bo only owned the crab place for a couple of years before selling to an army of businessmen.

Now, its owned by a navy man and his wife. But it was our hearts that sank over the news, Bo Brooks is closed.

The crab pots that once screamed with steam are now silent. “Some of them are from Belair Road they’ve been around forever,” said Chris Hannan, the man in charge.

We thought the Bo Brooks Lighthouse would always shine on Baltimore, where crabs were like peanuts. But $150 a dozen is not peanuts.

“People don’t eat that way anymore,” said a man who chewed on a Bo Brooks mallet as a baby.

The table you cracked your first crab with grampy is stacked away. The booth you introduced friends to their first dozen is now empty. And Hannan gave us this great line, “it's hard to eat crabs when you’re staring at your phone.”

There is no prouder Baltimorean than Hannan. When he was entering Calvert Hall, dad came home one night to announce, “I bought Bo Brooks, you’re kidding, no I bought Bo Brooks.”

Two armed robberies where Bo was born on Belair Road almost chased the place out of the city.

“Martin O’Malley coaxed my dad to stay in the city and move to Boston Street,” Hannan explained.

So Bo Brooks moved to Boston Street where your teeth would chip going down the bumpy bricks. Hannan's mom and dad built a business on a rat infested pier.

Hannan worked all the jobs, from the floor to the ceiling. In no time he became the sorter of crabs.

“When you sort, you are one step above the owner,” Hannan said.

After four years at the Naval Academy and then serving, Hannan went to serving the family business. Hundreds inside and more people outside on the deck.

But the good times did not continue to roll. So everything is up for auction.

The bar that has stories buried into every scratch and dent. And the back of the bar, a 12 foot high by 30 foot long work of art. Hannan says, “we got this from a speakeasy in Chicago.”

For now, Hannan and his wife Leigh run Lighthouse Liquors. They expanded into the 7-11 that was once .

Bo Brooks was one of the first to go south, sending crabs back on a Piedmont Plan to Friendship Airport. Because the Hannon’s are brilliant business people, they run the Red Star in Fells Point and McGarvey’s in Annapolis, there is a chance you may see a Bo Brooks pop up.

Oasis Marina runs the property. They have a pool and hundreds of boat slips and soon will build a new restaurant in a multi-million dollar venture.