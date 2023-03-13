Watch Now
Pappas officially opens in Bel Air, offering their "world famous crab cakes"

Posted at 12:19 PM, Mar 13, 2023
BEL AIR, Md. — It's official, Pappas Restaurant & Sports Bar is now open in Bel Air.

Known for their "world famous crab cakes," Pappas' newest location sits in the Greenbrier Shopping Center on Churchville Road.

Family owned since 1972, Pappas already has three other restaurants in Cockeysville, Parkville and Glen Burnie.

They're also in the process of opening a distribution center on Belair Road, in Perry Hall.

Pappas says it ships out about 80,000 crab cakes per month.

