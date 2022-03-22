Watch
Pappas Restaurant to open distribution center in Perry Hall

Posted at 4:07 PM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 17:09:05-04

PERRY HALL, Md. — Pappas Restaurant is headed to Perry Hall!

The restaurant will be opening up a distribution hub in the area.

County council voted on Monday to approve a zoning change that would allow the facility to open in the 8800 block of Belair Road.

Pappas has been a Baltimore landmark since 1972 and ships out about 80,000 crab cakes per month and their sales tripled during the pandemic, according to Councilman Marks.

"We're delighted to have them in the heart of Perry Hall, it revitalizes a derelict property and it continues to put Baltimore on the map," he said.

They hope to be moved in over the next few months and allow them to ship even more crab cakes around the world.

