Pappas closing Parkville shipping facility this month

PARKVILLE, Md. — Pappas Seafood is closing its shipping building in Parkville by the end of the month.

It comes after Pappas opened its Perry Hall shipping facility last year, which also now has a carryout.

Pappas notes that this closure does not affect any of its restaurants, including its longtime restaurant on Taylor Avenue across from the shipping building.

The restaurant posted on social media:

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the upcoming closure of our beloved Parkville Seafood Market after 16 wonderful years. Unfortunately, this old building is in need of costly repairs that are well beyond our budget. Our last day of operation will be on Sunday, April 28th. We want to express our deepest gratitude to all of our amazing customers who have supported us throughout the years. We couldn't have done any of this without all of you cheering us on.





This building was where our shipping department started off with hand written labels and just a few orders a week. This building kicked off our catering department that's grown into what it is today. This building housed and created life long friendships, families, irreplaceable memories, and so much more. We wouldn't be Pappas Seafood Company without this little old building that could. For that, we will always be thankful.







Although we must say goodbye to Parkville, we are excited to have our newest Perry Hall Express carryout. Same kitchen, same staff, same beloved recipes. We hope to see all of our loyal customers at this location as we continue to serve fresh and delicious seafood to the community. Thank you for your continued support, patience, and understanding during this difficult time.







Please reach out to us with any questions and stop by our market until April 28th to fill out our questionnaire so we can make our newest location the best yet. We kindly request your patience and support as we navigate through these significant changes. All of you are greatly appreciated. Thank you again for an amazing 16 years in Parkville, we'll see you in Perry Hall.





Pappas now has five locations, including the Perry Hall site and the new restaurant that openedin Bel Air last year.

The building was previously known as Hale's Seafood.

This closure also means another prominent vacancy on that stretch of Taylor Avenue, after the recent closures of Casa Mia's restaurant and Excel Car Care Center.